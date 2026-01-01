Aleksandr Fedorov

Menu
Russian
Date of Birth
18 May 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Maski 7.7
Maski (2024)
Veter 'Nadezhdy' 5.7
Veter 'Nadezhdy' (1978)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Maski 7.7
Maski
Detective, Thriller 2024, Russia
Veter 'Nadezhdy' 5.7
Veter 'Nadezhdy' Veter 'Nadezhdy'
Action 1978, USSR
