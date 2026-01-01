Menu
Aleksandr Fedorov
Date of Birth
18 May 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Maski
(2024)
5.7
Veter 'Nadezhdy'
(1978)
Filmography
7.7
Maski
Detective, Thriller
2024, Russia
5.7
Veter 'Nadezhdy'
Action
1978, USSR
