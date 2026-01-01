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Filmography
Natalya Markina
Natalya Markina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Markina
Natalya Markina
Natalya Markina
Date of Birth
19 March 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.5
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat
(1975)
6.4
Two Days of Miracles
(1970)
Filmography
6.5
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat
Brillianty dlya diktatury proletariata
Crime
1975, USSR
6.4
Two Days of Miracles
Dva dnya chudes
Comedy
1970, USSR
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