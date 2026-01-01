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Natalya Markina Natalya Markina
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Markina

Natalya Markina

Natalya Markina

Date of Birth
19 March 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat 6.5
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat (1975)
Two Days of Miracles 6.4
Two Days of Miracles (1970)

Filmography

Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat 6.5
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat Brillianty dlya diktatury proletariata
Crime 1975, USSR
Two Days of Miracles 6.4
Two Days of Miracles Dva dnya chudes
Comedy 1970, USSR
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