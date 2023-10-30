Micaela Pignatelli

Menu
Date of Birth
28 December 1945
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
30 October 2023
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
I Know That You Know That I Know 7.6
I Know That You Know That I Know Io so che tu sai che io so
Drama 1982, Italy
The Last Jaws 4.3
The Last Jaws L'ultimo squalo
Horror 1981, Italy
