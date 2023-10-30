Micaela Pignatelli

Menu
Date of Birth
28 December 1945
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
30 October 2023
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress
Popular Films
7.6
I Know That You Know That I Know
(1982)
4.3
The Last Jaws
(1981)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Year
All
1982
1981
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
7.6
I Know That You Know That I Know
Io so che tu sai che io so
Drama
1982, Italy
4.3
The Last Jaws
L'ultimo squalo
Horror
1981, Italy
