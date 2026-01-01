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Nele Karajlić Nele Karajlić
Kinoafisha Persons Nele Karajlić

Nele Karajlić

Nele Karajlić

Date of Birth
11 December 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Black Cat, White Cat 7.8
Black Cat, White Cat (1998)
Life Is a Miracle 7.5
Life Is a Miracle (2006)
Super 8 Stories 6.8
Super 8 Stories (2001)

Filmography

Life Is a Miracle 7.5
Life Is a Miracle Zivot je cudo
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2006, Serbia and Montenegro
Strawberries in the Supermarket 5.7
Strawberries in the Supermarket Jagoda u supermarketu
Romantic, Adventure, Crime, Comedy 2003, Germany / Italy / Yugoslavia
Super 8 Stories 6.8
Super 8 Stories Super 8 Stories
Documentary, Musical 2001, Germany / Italy / Yugoslavia
Black Cat, White Cat 7.8
Black Cat, White Cat Black Cat, White Cat
Adventure, Comedy 1998, Austria / France / Greece / Germany / USA
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