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About
Filmography
Nele Karajlić
Nele Karajlić
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nele Karajlić
Nele Karajlić
Nele Karajlić
Date of Birth
11 December 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Black Cat, White Cat
(1998)
7.5
Life Is a Miracle
(2006)
6.8
Super 8 Stories
(2001)
Filmography
7.5
Life Is a Miracle
Zivot je cudo
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2006, Serbia and Montenegro
5.7
Strawberries in the Supermarket
Jagoda u supermarketu
Romantic, Adventure, Crime, Comedy
2003, Germany / Italy / Yugoslavia
6.8
Super 8 Stories
Super 8 Stories
Documentary, Musical
2001, Germany / Italy / Yugoslavia
7.8
Black Cat, White Cat
Black Cat, White Cat
Adventure, Comedy
1998, Austria / France / Greece / Germany / USA
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