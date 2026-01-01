Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Matthias Emcke Matthias Emcke
Kinoafisha Persons Matthias Emcke

Matthias Emcke

Matthias Emcke

Date of Birth
27 June 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

Solace 6.9
Solace (2015)
Phantom Pain 6.9
Phantom Pain (2009)
Till Human Voices Wake Us 6.4
Till Human Voices Wake Us (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Solace 6.9
Solace Solace
Mystery, Thriller 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Phantom Pain 6.9
Phantom Pain Phantomschmerz
Drama 2009, Germany
Watch trailer
Slap Her, She's French! 5.1
Slap Her, She's French! Slap Her, She's French!
Romantic, Comedy 2002, Germany / Great Britain / USA
Till Human Voices Wake Us 6.4
Till Human Voices Wake Us Till Human Voices Wake Us
Drama, Romantic 2002, Australia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more