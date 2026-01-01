Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Matthias Emcke
Matthias Emcke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthias Emcke
Matthias Emcke
Matthias Emcke
Date of Birth
27 June 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.9
Solace
(2015)
6.9
Phantom Pain
(2009)
6.4
Till Human Voices Wake Us
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2015
2009
2002
All
4
Films
4
Producer
3
Director
1
Writer
1
6.9
Solace
Solace
Mystery, Thriller
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Phantom Pain
Phantomschmerz
Drama
2009, Germany
Watch trailer
5.1
Slap Her, She's French!
Slap Her, She's French!
Romantic, Comedy
2002, Germany / Great Britain / USA
6.4
Till Human Voices Wake Us
Till Human Voices Wake Us
Drama, Romantic
2002, Australia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree