Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Natalya Korenchenko Natalya Korenchenko
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Korenchenko

Natalya Korenchenko

Natalya Korenchenko

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Friend 7.5
Friend (1987)
Dominus 6.4
Dominus (1990)
Sekretnyy eshelon 6.3
Sekretnyy eshelon (1994)

Filmography

Sekretnyy eshelon 6.3
Sekretnyy eshelon Sekretnyy eshelon
Drama 1994, Ukraine
Dominus 6.4
Dominus Dominus
Sci-Fi 1990, USSR
Shchenok 5.8
Shchenok Shchenok
Drama, Family 1988, USSR
Friend 7.5
Friend Drug
Drama, Romantic 1987, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more