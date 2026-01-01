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Filmography
Natalya Korenchenko
Natalya Korenchenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Korenchenko
Natalya Korenchenko
Natalya Korenchenko
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
Friend
(1987)
6.4
Dominus
(1990)
6.3
Sekretnyy eshelon
(1994)
Filmography
6.3
Sekretnyy eshelon
Sekretnyy eshelon
Drama
1994, Ukraine
6.4
Dominus
Dominus
Sci-Fi
1990, USSR
5.8
Shchenok
Shchenok
Drama, Family
1988, USSR
7.5
Friend
Drug
Drama, Romantic
1987, USSR
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