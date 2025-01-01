Menu
Andrey Lukyanov
Andrey Lukyanov
Date of Birth
15 December 1958
Age
8 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
17 September 1967
0.0
Kogda solnce vzoydyot
(2018)
0.0
Melodiya lyubvi
(2018)
0.0
Trener
(2016)
Kogda solnce vzoydyot
Romantic
2018, Russia
Melodiya lyubvi
Drama, Romantic
2018, Russia
Trener
Sport, Comedy, Romantic
2016, Russia
Detective Anna
Detective, Romantic
2016, Russia/Ukraine
Medeya
Medeya
Drama
1967, USSR
