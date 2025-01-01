Menu
Andrey Lukyanov
Date of Birth
15 December 1958
Age
8 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
17 September 1967

Kogda solnce vzoydyot 0.0
Kogda solnce vzoydyot (2018)
Melodiya lyubvi 0.0
Melodiya lyubvi (2018)
Trener 0.0
Trener (2016)

Genre
Year
Films 1 TV Shows 4
Kogda solnce vzoydyot
Kogda solnce vzoydyot
Romantic 2018, Russia
Melodiya lyubvi
Melodiya lyubvi
Drama, Romantic 2018, Russia
Trener
Trener
Sport, Comedy, Romantic 2016, Russia
Detective Anna
Detective Anna
Detective, Romantic 2016, Russia/Ukraine
Medeya Medeya
Drama 1967, USSR
