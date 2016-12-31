Menu
Trener (2016 - 2016)

Тренер 18+
Production year 2016
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 46 minutes
TV channel Матч ТВ
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes

TV series description

"Trainer" is a series about a talented sports coach specializing in running, who loses his job due to his own principles. In order to regain his position in the national team and compete in the championship, Krasinsky must train the daughter of a successful entrepreneur for a charity marathon. Vyacheslav tries to find common ground with the rebellious Vika and battles teenage antics. However, as he gets to know the girl better, he becomes empathetic to her struggles and reevaluates his outlook on life.
Cast
Anastasiya Lapina
Andrey Gusev
Andrey Lukyanov
Dmitriy Gudochkin
Pyotr Vins
Evgen Volovenko
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Seasons
Trener - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 2 episodes
 
