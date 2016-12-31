"Trainer" is a series about a talented sports coach specializing in running, who loses his job due to his own principles. In order to regain his position in the national team and compete in the championship, Krasinsky must train the daughter of a successful entrepreneur for a charity marathon. Vyacheslav tries to find common ground with the rebellious Vika and battles teenage antics. However, as he gets to know the girl better, he becomes empathetic to her struggles and reevaluates his outlook on life.

