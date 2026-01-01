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About
Neeraj Pandey
Neeraj Pandey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neeraj Pandey
Neeraj Pandey
Neeraj Pandey
Date of Birth
17 December 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
8.1
A Wednesday!
(2008)
8.1
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
(2022)
6.2
Auron Mein Kahan DumTha
(2024)
Filmography
Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web
Drama, Crime
2026, India
6.2
Auron Mein Kahan DumTha
Auron Mein Kahan DumTha
Action, Drama, Romantic
2024, India
Watch trailer
8.1
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
Drama, Action, Crime
2022, USA/India
4.9
A Common Man
A Common Man
Thriller, Action
2012, USA / Sri Lanka
8.1
A Wednesday!
A Wednesday
Drama, Thriller
2008, India
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