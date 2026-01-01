Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Neeraj Pandey Neeraj Pandey
Kinoafisha Persons Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey

Date of Birth
17 December 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

A Wednesday! 8.1
A Wednesday! (2008)
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter 8.1
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (2022)
Auron Mein Kahan DumTha 6.2
Auron Mein Kahan DumTha (2024)

Filmography

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web
Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web
Drama, Crime 2026, India
Auron Mein Kahan DumTha 6.2
Auron Mein Kahan DumTha Auron Mein Kahan DumTha
Action, Drama, Romantic 2024, India
Watch trailer
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter 8.1
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
Drama, Action, Crime 2022, USA/India
A Common Man 4.9
A Common Man A Common Man
Thriller, Action 2012, USA / Sri Lanka
A Wednesday! 8.1
A Wednesday! A Wednesday
Drama, Thriller 2008, India
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more