Marcel Herrand
Marcel Herrand
Marcel Herrand
Marcel Herrand
Marcel Herrand
Date of Birth
8 October 1897
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
11 June 1953
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.2
Children of Paradise
(1945)
7.2
Les Visiteurs du Soir
(1942)
7.1
Fanfan la Tulipe
(1952)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
1952
1948
1946
1945
1942
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
7.1
Fanfan la Tulipe
Fanfan la tulipe
Adventure, Comedy, Romantic
1952, France / Italy
6.3
Ruy Blas
Ruy Blas
Drama
1948, France / Italy
6.3
Star Without Light
Étoile sans lumière
Drama
1946, France
8.2
Children of Paradise
Les enfants du paradis
Drama, Romantic
1945, France
7.2
Les Visiteurs du Soir
Les visiteurs du soir
Fantasy, Drama, Romantic
1942, France
