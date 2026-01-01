Marcel Herrand

Menu
Date of Birth
8 October 1897
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
11 June 1953
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Children of Paradise 8.2
Children of Paradise (1945)
Les Visiteurs du Soir 7.2
Les Visiteurs du Soir (1942)
Fanfan la Tulipe 7.1
Fanfan la Tulipe (1952)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fanfan la Tulipe 7.1
Fanfan la Tulipe Fanfan la tulipe
Adventure, Comedy, Romantic 1952, France / Italy
Ruy Blas 6.3
Ruy Blas Ruy Blas
Drama 1948, France / Italy
Star Without Light 6.3
Star Without Light Étoile sans lumière
Drama 1946, France
Children of Paradise 8.2
Children of Paradise Les enfants du paradis
Drama, Romantic 1945, France
Les Visiteurs du Soir 7.2
Les Visiteurs du Soir Les visiteurs du soir
Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 1942, France
