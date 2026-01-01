Aleksandr Khachatryan

Menu
Date of Birth
7 November 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.4
Весна
(2022)
6.7
Vorogayt
(2016)
6.7
Nahapet
(1977)
Filmography
Артавазд II Между Римом и Парфией
Артавазд II Между Римом и Парфией
Drama
2025, Armenia
8.4
Весна
Весна
War, Drama
2022, Armenia
6.7
Vorogayt
Vorogayt
Action, Drama, Crime
2016, Armenia
Watch trailer
6.4
The House in the Heart
Domik v serdtse
Comedy, Family, Romantic
2014, Armenia / Russia
Watch trailer
3.7
Betrayal
Betrayal
Action, Detective
2013, USA
6.6
Huso astgh
Huso astgh
History, War, Drama
1978, USSR
6.7
Nahapet
Nahapet
Drama
1977, USSR
