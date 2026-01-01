Menu
Aleksandr Khachatryan

Aleksandr Khachatryan

Date of Birth
7 November 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Весна 8.4
Весна (2022)
Vorogayt 6.7
Vorogayt (2016)
Nahapet 6.7
Nahapet (1977)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Артавазд II Между Римом и Парфией
Артавазд II Между Римом и Парфией
Drama 2025, Armenia
Весна 8.4
Весна
War, Drama 2022, Armenia
Vorogayt 6.7
Vorogayt
Action, Drama, Crime 2016, Armenia
Watch trailer
The House in the Heart 6.4
The House in the Heart
Comedy, Family, Romantic 2014, Armenia / Russia
Watch trailer
Betrayal 3.7
Betrayal
Action, Detective 2013, USA
Huso astgh 6.6
Huso astgh
History, War, Drama 1978, USSR
Nahapet 6.7
Nahapet
Drama 1977, USSR
