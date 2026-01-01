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Yuriy Lysenko Yuriy Lysenko
Kinoafisha Persons Yuriy Lysenko

Yuriy Lysenko

Yuriy Lysenko

Date of Birth
21 April 1910
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
12 March 1994
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

My, dvoe muzhchin 7.6
My, dvoe muzhchin (1962)
Provereno nema mina 7.4
Provereno nema mina (1965)
Prisoners of Beaumont 5.8
Prisoners of Beaumont (1970)

Filmography

Prisoners of Beaumont 5.8
Prisoners of Beaumont Uzniki Bomona
War, Biography, Drama 1970, USSR
Provereno nema mina 7.4
Provereno nema mina Provereno nema mina
War 1965, Yugoslavia / USSR
My, dvoe muzhchin 7.6
My, dvoe muzhchin My, dvoe muzhchin
Drama, Romantic 1962, USSR
Samolet ukhodit v 9 5.7
Samolet ukhodit v 9 Samolet ukhodit v 9
Romantic 1960, USSR
Tavriya 5.8
Tavriya Tavriya
Family 1959, USSR
Storm over fields 4.9
Storm over fields Storm over fields
Drama 1958, USSR
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