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Yuriy Lysenko
Yuriy Lysenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Lysenko
Yuriy Lysenko
Yuriy Lysenko
Date of Birth
21 April 1910
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
12 March 1994
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
7.6
My, dvoe muzhchin
(1962)
7.4
Provereno nema mina
(1965)
5.8
Prisoners of Beaumont
(1970)
Filmography
5.8
Prisoners of Beaumont
Uzniki Bomona
War, Biography, Drama
1970, USSR
7.4
Provereno nema mina
Provereno nema mina
War
1965, Yugoslavia / USSR
7.6
My, dvoe muzhchin
My, dvoe muzhchin
Drama, Romantic
1962, USSR
5.7
Samolet ukhodit v 9
Samolet ukhodit v 9
Romantic
1960, USSR
5.8
Tavriya
Tavriya
Family
1959, USSR
4.9
Storm over fields
Storm over fields
Drama
1958, USSR
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