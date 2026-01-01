Menu
Aixa Clemente
Aixa Clemente
Aixa Clemente
Aixa Clemente
Aixa Clemente
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero
Popular Films
6.3
L.A. Takedown
(1989)
Filmography
6.3
L.A. Takedown
L.A. Takedown
Crime, Drama, Action
1989, USA
