Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Abel Woolrich Abel Woolrich
Kinoafisha Persons Abel Woolrich

Abel Woolrich

Abel Woolrich

Date of Birth
1 January 1947
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
12 May 2006
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

My Family 7.4
My Family (1995)
Naufragos del Liguria 5.4
Naufragos del Liguria (1987)

Filmography

Genre
Year
My Family 7.4
My Family My Family
Drama 1995, USA
Naufragos del Liguria 5.4
Naufragos del Liguria Naufragos del Liguria
Adventure, Family 1987, Mexico
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more