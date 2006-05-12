Menu
Abel Woolrich
Abel Woolrich
Date of Birth
1 January 1947
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
12 May 2006
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.4
My Family
(1995)
5.4
Naufragos del Liguria
(1987)
Filmography
7.4
My Family
My Family
Drama
1995, USA
5.4
Naufragos del Liguria
Naufragos del Liguria
Adventure, Family
1987, Mexico
