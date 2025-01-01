Menu
Awards and nominations of Mildred Natwick

Mildred Natwick
Academy Awards, USA 1968 Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974 Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1957 Primetime Emmy Awards 1957
Best Supporting Performance by an Actress
Nominee
