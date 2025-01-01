Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Persons
Persons
Mildred Natwick
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mildred Natwick
Mildred Natwick
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mildred Natwick
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1957
Best Supporting Performance by an Actress
Nominee
