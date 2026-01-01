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Filmography
Ernest B. Schoedsack
Ernest B. Schoedsack
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ernest B. Schoedsack
Ernest B. Schoedsack
Ernest B. Schoedsack
Date of Birth
8 June 1893
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
23 December 1979
Occupation
Director, Producer
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.9
King Kong
(1933)
5.6
Son of Kong
(1933)
Filmography
7.9
King Kong
King Kong
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror, Action
1933, USA
5.6
Son of Kong
The Son of Kong
Adventure, Family, Horror
1933, USA
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