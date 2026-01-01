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Ernest B. Schoedsack Ernest B. Schoedsack
Kinoafisha Persons Ernest B. Schoedsack

Ernest B. Schoedsack

Ernest B. Schoedsack

Date of Birth
8 June 1893
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
23 December 1979
Occupation
Director, Producer
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, The Adventurer, Horror actor

Popular Films

King Kong 7.9
King Kong (1933)
Son of Kong 5.6
Son of Kong (1933)

Filmography

King Kong 7.9
King Kong King Kong
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror, Action 1933, USA
Son of Kong 5.6
Son of Kong The Son of Kong
Adventure, Family, Horror 1933, USA
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