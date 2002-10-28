Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lawrence Dobkin Lawrence Dobkin
Kinoafisha Persons Lawrence Dobkin

Lawrence Dobkin

Lawrence Dobkin

Date of Birth
16 September 1919
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
28 October 2002
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Star Trek 8.2
Star Trek (1966)
North by Northwest 7.6
North by Northwest (1959)
The Defiant Ones 7.5
The Defiant Ones (1958)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Star Trek 8.2
Star Trek
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1966, USA
North by Northwest 7.6
North by Northwest North By Northwest
Mystery, Thriller, Romantic, Adventure, Action, Drama 1959, USA
Watch trailer
The Defiant Ones 7.5
The Defiant Ones The Defiant Ones
Thriller, Drama, Crime 1958, USA
Deadline - U.S.A. 7.2
Deadline - U.S.A. Deadline - U.S.A.
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1952, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more