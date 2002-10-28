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Filmography
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Lawrence Dobkin
Lawrence Dobkin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lawrence Dobkin
Lawrence Dobkin
Lawrence Dobkin
Date of Birth
16 September 1919
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
28 October 2002
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Star Trek
(1966)
7.6
North by Northwest
(1959)
7.5
The Defiant Ones
(1958)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Film-Noir
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
1966
1959
1958
1952
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
Director
1
8.2
Star Trek
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1966, USA
7.6
North by Northwest
North By Northwest
Mystery, Thriller, Romantic, Adventure, Action, Drama
1959, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
The Defiant Ones
The Defiant Ones
Thriller, Drama, Crime
1958, USA
7.2
Deadline - U.S.A.
Deadline - U.S.A.
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1952, USA
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