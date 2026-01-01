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Mai Zetterling Mai Zetterling
Kinoafisha Persons Mai Zetterling

Mai Zetterling

Mai Zetterling

Date of Birth
24 May 1925
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
17 March 1994
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Torment 7.2
Torment (1944)
Hidden Agenda 6.9
Hidden Agenda (1990)
The Witches 6.8
The Witches (1990)

Filmography

The Witches 6.8
The Witches The Witches
Family, Fantasy, Horror 1990, Great Britain
Hidden Agenda 6.9
Hidden Agenda Hidden Agenda
Drama, Thriller 1990, Great Britain
Amorosa 5.9
Amorosa Amorosa
Drama 1986, Sweden
The Girls 6.7
The Girls Flickorna
Comedy, Drama 1968, Sweden
Älskande par 6.6
Älskande par Älskande par
Drama, Romantic 1964, Sweden
Music in Darkness 6.5
Music in Darkness Musik i mörker
Drama 1948, Sweden
Tickets
Torment 7.3
Torment Hets
Drama, Romantic 1944, Sweden
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