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Mai Zetterling
Mai Zetterling
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mai Zetterling
Mai Zetterling
Mai Zetterling
Date of Birth
24 May 1925
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
17 March 1994
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.2
Torment
(1944)
6.9
Hidden Agenda
(1990)
6.8
The Witches
(1990)
Filmography
6.8
The Witches
The Witches
Family, Fantasy, Horror
1990, Great Britain
6.9
Hidden Agenda
Hidden Agenda
Drama, Thriller
1990, Great Britain
5.9
Amorosa
Amorosa
Drama
1986, Sweden
6.7
The Girls
Flickorna
Comedy, Drama
1968, Sweden
6.6
Älskande par
Älskande par
Drama, Romantic
1964, Sweden
6.5
Music in Darkness
Musik i mörker
Drama
1948, Sweden
Tickets
7.3
Torment
Hets
Drama, Romantic
1944, Sweden
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