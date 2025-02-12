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Filmography
Nike Arrighi
Nike Arrighi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nike Arrighi
Nike Arrighi
Nike Arrighi
Date of Birth
9 March 1944
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
12 February 2025
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Day for Night
(1973)
6.9
Sunday Bloody Sunday
(1971)
6.5
The Perfume of the Lady in Black
(1974)
Filmography
6.5
The Perfume of the Lady in Black
Il profumo della signora in nero
Drama, Horror, Detective
1974, Italy
Watch trailer
8
Day for Night
La nuit américaine
Comedy, Drama
1973, France / Italy
6.9
Sunday Bloody Sunday
Sunday Bloody Sunday
Drama
1971, Great Britain
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