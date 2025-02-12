Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nike Arrighi Nike Arrighi
Kinoafisha Persons Nike Arrighi

Nike Arrighi

Nike Arrighi

Date of Birth
9 March 1944
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
12 February 2025
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Day for Night 8.0
Day for Night (1973)
Sunday Bloody Sunday 6.9
Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971)
The Perfume of the Lady in Black 6.5
The Perfume of the Lady in Black (1974)

Filmography

The Perfume of the Lady in Black 6.5
The Perfume of the Lady in Black Il profumo della signora in nero
Drama, Horror, Detective 1974, Italy
Watch trailer
Day for Night 8
Day for Night La nuit américaine
Comedy, Drama 1973, France / Italy
Sunday Bloody Sunday 6.9
Sunday Bloody Sunday Sunday Bloody Sunday
Drama 1971, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more