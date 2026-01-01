Menu
Miguel Inclán
Miguel Inclán

Miguel Inclán

Miguel Inclán

Date of Birth
1 January 1900
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
25 July 1956
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Los Olvidados 8.2
Los Olvidados (1950)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Los Olvidados 8.2
Los Olvidados Los olvidados
Drama 1950, Mexico
