Miguel Inclán
Miguel Inclán
Miguel Inclán
Miguel Inclán
Miguel Inclán
Date of Birth
1 January 1900
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
25 July 1956
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.2
Los Olvidados
(1950)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1950
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
8.2
Los Olvidados
Los olvidados
Drama
1950, Mexico
