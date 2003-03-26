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Nino Vingelli Nino Vingelli
Kinoafisha Persons Nino Vingelli

Nino Vingelli

Nino Vingelli

Date of Birth
4 June 1912
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
26 March 2003
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Attack and Retreat 7.1
Attack and Retreat (1965)
God's Thunder 6.6
God's Thunder (1965)
Sento serenate 0.0
Sento serenate (1954)

Filmography

Attack and Retreat 7.1
Attack and Retreat Italiani brava gente
Drama, War 1965, USSR / Italy
God's Thunder 6.6
God's Thunder Le tonnerre de Dieu
Drama 1965, France / Italy / West Germany
Sento serenate
Sento serenate Sento serenate
Romantic 1954, Italy
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