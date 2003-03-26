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Filmography
Nino Vingelli
Nino Vingelli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nino Vingelli
Nino Vingelli
Nino Vingelli
Date of Birth
4 June 1912
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
26 March 2003
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Attack and Retreat
(1965)
6.6
God's Thunder
(1965)
0.0
Sento serenate
(1954)
Filmography
7.1
Attack and Retreat
Italiani brava gente
Drama, War
1965, USSR / Italy
6.6
God's Thunder
Le tonnerre de Dieu
Drama
1965, France / Italy / West Germany
Sento serenate
Sento serenate
Romantic
1954, Italy
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