Márta Mészáros

Date of Birth
19 September 1931
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Aurora Borealis: Északi fény 7.1
Aurora Borealis: Északi fény Aurora Borealis: Északi fény
Drama 2017, Hungary
The Heiresses 6.4
The Heiresses Örökség
Drama 1980, France / Hungary
Women 6.4
Women Ök ketten
Drama 1977, Hungary / France
Adoption 7.3
Adoption Örökbefogadás
Drama 1975, Hungary
Riddance 6.6
Riddance Szabad lélegzet
Drama 1973, Hungary
Binding Sentiments 6.6
Binding Sentiments Holdudvar
Drama 1969, Hungary
The Day Has Gone 6.9
The Day Has Gone Eltávozott nap
Drama 1968, Hungary
