Márta Mészáros
Date of Birth
19 September 1931
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.2
Adoption
(1975)
7.1
Aurora Borealis: Északi fény
(2017)
6.9
The Day Has Gone
(1968)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2017
1980
1977
1975
1973
1969
1968
All
7
Films
7
Director
7
Writer
7
7.1
Aurora Borealis: Északi fény
Aurora Borealis: Északi fény
Drama
2017, Hungary
6.4
The Heiresses
Örökség
Drama
1980, France / Hungary
6.4
Women
Ök ketten
Drama
1977, Hungary / France
7.3
Adoption
Örökbefogadás
Drama
1975, Hungary
6.6
Riddance
Szabad lélegzet
Drama
1973, Hungary
6.6
Binding Sentiments
Holdudvar
Drama
1969, Hungary
6.9
The Day Has Gone
Eltávozott nap
Drama
1968, Hungary
