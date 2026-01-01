Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Yoshimasa Kondo
Yoshimasa Kondo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yoshimasa Kondo
Yoshimasa Kondo
Yoshimasa Kondo
Date of Birth
13 August 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
171 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.3
Omohide poro poro / Only Yesterday
(1991)
6.9
River
(2023)
6.3
How to Become Myself
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2023
2007
1991
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
5.2
In Love and Deep Water
Kureiji Kuruzu
Comedy, Detective, Romantic
2023, Japan
Watch trailer
6.9
River
Ribâ, nagarenaide yo
Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2023, Japan
6.3
How to Become Myself
Ashita no watashi no tsukurikata
Drama
2007, Japan
7.3
Omohide poro poro / Only Yesterday
Omohide poro poro / Only Yesterday
Animation, Drama, Anime
1991, Japan
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree