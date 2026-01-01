Yoshimasa Kondo

Menu
Date of Birth
13 August 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
171 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Omohide poro poro / Only Yesterday 7.3
Omohide poro poro / Only Yesterday (1991)
River 6.9
River (2023)
How to Become Myself 6.3
How to Become Myself (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
In Love and Deep Water 5.2
In Love and Deep Water Kureiji Kuruzu
Comedy, Detective, Romantic 2023, Japan
Watch trailer
River 6.9
River Ribâ, nagarenaide yo
Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2023, Japan
How to Become Myself 6.3
How to Become Myself Ashita no watashi no tsukurikata
Drama 2007, Japan
Omohide poro poro / Only Yesterday 7.3
Omohide poro poro / Only Yesterday Omohide poro poro / Only Yesterday
Animation, Drama, Anime 1991, Japan
Watch trailer
