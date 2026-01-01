Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Eita Nagayama
Eita Nagayama
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eita Nagayama
Eita Nagayama
Eita Nagayama
Date of Birth
13 December 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Height
179 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
Monster
(2023)
6.8
Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai
(2011)
6.2
April Bride
(2009)
Filmography
7.6
Monster
Kaibutsu
Drama, Thriller
2023, Japan
Watch trailer
6.8
Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai
Ichimei / Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samura
Drama
2011, Japan
Watch trailer
6.2
April Bride
Yomei 1-kagetsu no hanayome
Drama
2009, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree