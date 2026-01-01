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Eita Nagayama Eita Nagayama
Kinoafisha Persons Eita Nagayama

Eita Nagayama

Eita Nagayama

Date of Birth
13 December 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Height
179 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Monster 7.6
Monster (2023)
Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai 6.8
Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai (2011)
April Bride 6.2
April Bride (2009)

Filmography

Monster 7.6
Monster Kaibutsu
Drama, Thriller 2023, Japan
Watch trailer
Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai 6.8
Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai Ichimei / Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samura
Drama 2011, Japan
Watch trailer
April Bride 6.2
April Bride Yomei 1-kagetsu no hanayome
Drama 2009, Japan
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