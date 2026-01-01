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Sriya Reddy Sriya Reddy
Kinoafisha Persons Sriya Reddy

Sriya Reddy

Sriya Reddy

Date of Birth
3 April 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram 8.2
The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram (2008)
Salaar 7.8
Salaar (2023)
Sila Samayangalil 7.2
Sila Samayangalil (2016)

Filmography

They Call Him OG 6.4
They Call Him OG They Call Him OG
Action, Crime, Drama 2025, India
Salaar 7.8
Salaar Salaar
Action, Drama, Thriller 2023, India
Watch trailer
Sila Samayangalil 7.2
Sila Samayangalil Sometimes / Sila Samayangalil
Drama, Comedy 2016, India
The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram 8.2
The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram
Drama 2008, India
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