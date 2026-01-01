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Filmography
Sriya Reddy
Sriya Reddy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sriya Reddy
Sriya Reddy
Sriya Reddy
Date of Birth
3 April 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.2
The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram
(2008)
7.8
Salaar
(2023)
7.2
Sila Samayangalil
(2016)
Filmography
6.4
They Call Him OG
They Call Him OG
Action, Crime, Drama
2025, India
7.8
Salaar
Salaar
Action, Drama, Thriller
2023, India
Watch trailer
7.2
Sila Samayangalil
Sometimes / Sila Samayangalil
Drama, Comedy
2016, India
8.2
The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram
The Wedding Sari / Kanchivaram
Drama
2008, India
Show more
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