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Tony Randall
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tony Randall
Tony Randall
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tony Randall
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1958
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1973
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1972
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1971
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1954
Best Series Supporting Actor
Nominee
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