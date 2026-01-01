Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Craig Wayans Craig Wayans
Kinoafisha Persons Craig Wayans

Craig Wayans

Craig Wayans

Date of Birth
2 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood 6.6
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)
Scary Movie 6 5.9
Scary Movie 6 (2026)
Dance Flick 4.6
Dance Flick (2009)

Filmography

Scary Movie 6 5.9
Scary Movie 6 Scary Movie 6
Comedy, Horror 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Dance Flick 4.6
Dance Flick Dance Flick
Comedy, Musical 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood 6.6
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Comedy, Crime 1996, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more