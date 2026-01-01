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Craig Wayans
Craig Wayans
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig Wayans
Craig Wayans
Craig Wayans
Date of Birth
2 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.6
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
(1996)
5.9
Scary Movie 6
(2026)
Tickets
4.6
Dance Flick
(2009)
Filmography
5.9
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
Comedy, Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
4.6
Dance Flick
Dance Flick
Comedy, Musical
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Comedy, Crime
1996, USA
Show more
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