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Filmography
Liska March
Liska March
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liska March
Liska March
Liska March
Date of Birth
17 February 1906
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
30 May 2003
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
Joe Hill
(1971)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1971
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
Joe Hill
Joe Hill
Drama
1971, Sweden / USA
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