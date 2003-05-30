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Liska March Liska March
Kinoafisha Persons Liska March

Liska March

Liska March

Date of Birth
17 February 1906
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
30 May 2003
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Joe Hill 7.3
Joe Hill (1971)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Joe Hill 7.3
Joe Hill Joe Hill
Drama 1971, Sweden / USA
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