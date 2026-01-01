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Filmography
Michael Logan
Michael Logan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Logan
Michael Logan
Michael Logan
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.3
Joe Hill
(1971)
4.7
The Suckling
(1990)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Year
All
1990
1971
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
4.7
The Suckling
The Suckling
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
1990, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Joe Hill
Joe Hill
Drama
1971, Sweden / USA
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