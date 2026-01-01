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Michael Logan Michael Logan
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Logan

Michael Logan

Michael Logan

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Joe Hill 7.3
Joe Hill (1971)
The Suckling 4.7
The Suckling (1990)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Suckling 4.7
The Suckling The Suckling
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 1990, USA
Watch trailer
Joe Hill 7.3
Joe Hill Joe Hill
Drama 1971, Sweden / USA
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