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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Zamyatin
Aleksandr Zamyatin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Zamyatin
Aleksandr Zamyatin
Aleksandr Zamyatin
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
6.7
V lesah i na gorah
(2010)
6.4
Krasivaya zhizn
(2014)
6.4
Zolushka.ru
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2014
2012
2010
2008
2007
All
7
Films
2
TV Shows
5
Director
7
6.4
Krasivaya zhizn
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
Celoveceskij faktor
Romantic,
2014, Russia
Taiga Lady
Action, Crime, Adventure
2012, Russia
5.8
Sled salamandry
Romantic, Adventure
2012, Russia
6.7
V lesah i na gorah
Drama, History
2010, Russia/Ukraine
5.7
Razvedchiki: Voina posle voiny
Razvedchiki: Voina posle voiny
War
2008, Russia
6.4
Zolushka.ru
Zolushka.ru
Comedy
2007, Ukraine
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