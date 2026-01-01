Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Zamyatin Aleksandr Zamyatin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Zamyatin

Aleksandr Zamyatin

Aleksandr Zamyatin

Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

V lesah i na gorah 6.7
V lesah i na gorah (2010)
Krasivaya zhizn 6.4
Krasivaya zhizn (2014)
Zolushka.ru 6.4
Zolushka.ru (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Krasivaya zhizn 6.4
Krasivaya zhizn
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Celoveceskij faktor
Celoveceskij faktor
Romantic, 2014, Russia
Taiga Lady
Taiga Lady
Action, Crime, Adventure 2012, Russia
Sled salamandry 5.8
Sled salamandry
Romantic, Adventure 2012, Russia
V lesah i na gorah 6.7
V lesah i na gorah
Drama, History 2010, Russia/Ukraine
Razvedchiki: Voina posle voiny 5.7
Razvedchiki: Voina posle voiny Razvedchiki: Voina posle voiny
War 2008, Russia
Zolushka.ru 6.4
Zolushka.ru Zolushka.ru
Comedy 2007, Ukraine
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more