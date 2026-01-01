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Erik Strandmark Erik Strandmark
Kinoafisha Persons Erik Strandmark

Erik Strandmark

Erik Strandmark

Date of Birth
14 September 1919
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
5 January 1963
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Sawdust and Tinsel 7.4
Sawdust and Tinsel (1953)

Filmography

Sawdust and Tinsel 7.4
Sawdust and Tinsel Gycklarnas afton
Drama 1953, Sweden
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