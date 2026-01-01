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Filmography
Erik Strandmark
Erik Strandmark
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erik Strandmark
Erik Strandmark
Erik Strandmark
Date of Birth
14 September 1919
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
5 January 1963
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Sawdust and Tinsel
(1953)
Filmography
7.4
Sawdust and Tinsel
Gycklarnas afton
Drama
1953, Sweden
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