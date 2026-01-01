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Filmography
Lance Fenton
Lance Fenton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lance Fenton
Lance Fenton
Lance Fenton
Date of Birth
1 January 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Heathers
(1988)
6.1
Night of the Demons
(1988)
Filmography
7.1
Heathers
Heathers
Mystery, Crime, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1988, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Night of the Demons
Night of the Demons
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
1988, USA
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