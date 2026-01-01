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Lance Fenton Lance Fenton
Kinoafisha Persons Lance Fenton

Lance Fenton

Lance Fenton

Date of Birth
1 January 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Heathers 7.1
Heathers (1988)
Night of the Demons 6.1
Night of the Demons (1988)

Filmography

Heathers 7.1
Heathers Heathers
Mystery, Crime, Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1988, USA
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Night of the Demons 6.1
Night of the Demons Night of the Demons
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 1988, USA
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