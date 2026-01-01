Menu
Alexander Engel
Alexander Engel
Alexander Engel
Alexander Engel
Date of Birth
4 June 1902
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
25 July 1968
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.4
Heart of Stone
(1950)
Filmography
Genre
All
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
1950
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.4
Heart of Stone
Das kalte Herz
Fantasy, Family
1950, East Germany
