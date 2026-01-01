Alexander Engel

Menu
Date of Birth
4 June 1902
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
25 July 1968
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Fantasy hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Heart of Stone 7.4
Heart of Stone Das kalte Herz
Fantasy, Family 1950, East Germany
