Kinoafisha Persons Yana Troyanova Awards

Awards and nominations of Yana Troyanova

Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2012 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2012
Best Actress
Winner
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2009 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2009
Best Actress
Winner
