Àlex Pastor
Date of Birth
13 March 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
7.3
Incorporated
(2016)
7.0
Self/less
(2015)
6.7
The Head
(2020)
Filmography
5.4
Bird Box Barcelona
A ciegas
Horror, Sci-Fi
2023, Spain / USA
6.7
The Head
Thriller, Detective
2020, Spain
6.4
The Occupant
Hogar
Adventure, Drama, Thriller
2020, Spain
7.3
Incorporated
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2016, USA
7
Self/less
Self/less
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama
2015, USA
6.4
Out of the Dark
Out of the Dark
Horror, Thriller
2015, USA / Colombia / Spain
5.4
The Last Days
Los Ultimos Dias
Adventure, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2013, Spain
6.3
Carriers
Carriers
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2009, USA
