Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Àlex Pastor Àlex Pastor
Kinoafisha Persons Àlex Pastor

Àlex Pastor

Àlex Pastor

Date of Birth
13 March 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

Incorporated 7.3
Incorporated (2016)
Self/less 7.0
Self/less (2015)
The Head 6.7
The Head (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bird Box Barcelona 5.4
Bird Box Barcelona A ciegas
Horror, Sci-Fi 2023, Spain / USA
Watch trailer
The Head 6.7
The Head
Thriller, Detective 2020, Spain
The Occupant 6.4
The Occupant Hogar
Adventure, Drama, Thriller 2020, Spain
Incorporated 7.3
Incorporated
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2016, USA
Self/less 7
Self/less Self/less
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Out of the Dark 6.4
Out of the Dark Out of the Dark
Horror, Thriller 2015, USA / Colombia / Spain
Watch trailer
The Last Days 5.4
The Last Days Los Ultimos Dias
Adventure, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2013, Spain
Carriers 6.3
Carriers Carriers
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more