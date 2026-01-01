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Lyubov Tikhomirova 5 photos
Lyubov Tikhomirova Lyubov Tikhomirova
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Lyubov Tikhomirova

Lyubov Tikhomirova

Date of Birth
7 September 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Ya – telohranitel' 7.3
Ya – telohranitel' (2008)
Teorya bolshih deneg 7.2
Teorya bolshih deneg (2023)
Popsa 6.4
Popsa (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ne moya zhizn
Thriller 2026, Russia
Teorya bolshih deneg 7.2
Teorya bolshih deneg
Comedy, Drama, Detective 2023, Russia
Sladkaya mest
Sladkaya mest
Detective, 2022, Russia
Venec tvoreniya
Venec tvoreniya
Drama, Romantic, 2020, Russia
Odnazhdy v Amerike ili chisto russkaya skazka
Odnazhdy v Amerike ili chisto russkaya skazka Odnazhdy v Amerike ili chisto russkaya skazka
Comedy, Fairy Tale 2018, Russia
Ya vse preodoleyu 5.6
Ya vse preodoleyu
Romantic, 2014, Russia
Ver mne
Ver mne
Drama 2014, Russia
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style! 1.5
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style! Kavkazskaya plennitsa!
Comedy 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
1943 6
1943
Drama, War 2013, Russia/Ukraine
Usloviya kontrakta 4.9
Usloviya kontrakta
Romantic 2011, Russia
Molodozheny
Molodozheny
Comedy, Romantic 2011, Russia
Ukrast u…
Ukrast u…
Detective, Crime 2008, Russia
Ya – telohranitel' 7.3
Ya – telohranitel'
Crime 2008, Russia
Novye vremena, ili birzha nedvizhimosti
Novye vremena, ili birzha nedvizhimosti
Romantic, Comedy 2008, Russia
Vremya schastya 5.7
Vremya schastya Vremya schastya
Drama, Romantic 2008, Russia
Kruzhovnik 5.2
Kruzhovnik Kruzhovnik
Romantic 2006, Russia
Molody i schastlivy
Molody i schastlivy
Drama, Romantic 2005, Russia
Popsa 6.4
Popsa Popsa
Musical, Romantic 2005, Russia
Lyubovnye avantyury
Lyubovnye avantyury
Comedy, Romantic 2004, Russia

Photos

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