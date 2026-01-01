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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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Filmography
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5 photos
Lyubov Tikhomirova
Lyubov Tikhomirova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubov Tikhomirova
Lyubov Tikhomirova
Lyubov Tikhomirova
Date of Birth
7 September 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Ya – telohranitel'
(2008)
7.2
Teorya bolshih deneg
(2023)
6.4
Popsa
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fairy Tale
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2026
2023
2022
2020
2018
2014
2013
2011
2008
2006
2005
2004
All
19
Films
6
TV Shows
13
Actress
19
Ne moya zhizn
Thriller
2026, Russia
7.2
Teorya bolshih deneg
Comedy, Drama, Detective
2023, Russia
Sladkaya mest
Detective,
2022, Russia
Venec tvoreniya
Drama, Romantic,
2020, Russia
Odnazhdy v Amerike ili chisto russkaya skazka
Odnazhdy v Amerike ili chisto russkaya skazka
Comedy, Fairy Tale
2018, Russia
5.6
Ya vse preodoleyu
Romantic,
2014, Russia
Ver mne
Drama
2014, Russia
1.5
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style!
Kavkazskaya plennitsa!
Comedy
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
6
1943
Drama, War
2013, Russia/Ukraine
4.9
Usloviya kontrakta
Romantic
2011, Russia
Molodozheny
Comedy, Romantic
2011, Russia
Ukrast u…
Detective, Crime
2008, Russia
7.3
Ya – telohranitel'
Crime
2008, Russia
Novye vremena, ili birzha nedvizhimosti
Romantic, Comedy
2008, Russia
5.7
Vremya schastya
Vremya schastya
Drama, Romantic
2008, Russia
5.2
Kruzhovnik
Kruzhovnik
Romantic
2006, Russia
Molody i schastlivy
Drama, Romantic
2005, Russia
6.4
Popsa
Popsa
Musical, Romantic
2005, Russia
Lyubovnye avantyury
Comedy, Romantic
2004, Russia
Photos
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