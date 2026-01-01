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Myriem Roussel Myriem Roussel
Kinoafisha Persons Myriem Roussel

Myriem Roussel

Myriem Roussel

Date of Birth
26 February 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

First Name: Carmen 6.4
First Name: Carmen (1983)

Filmography

First Name: Carmen 6.4
First Name: Carmen Prénom Carmen
Romantic, Drama 1983, France
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