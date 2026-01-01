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Myriem Roussel
Myriem Roussel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Myriem Roussel
Myriem Roussel
Myriem Roussel
Date of Birth
26 February 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.4
First Name: Carmen
(1983)
Filmography
6.4
First Name: Carmen
Prénom Carmen
Romantic, Drama
1983, France
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