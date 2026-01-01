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Nick Pickard
Nick Pickard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Pickard
Nick Pickard
Nick Pickard
Date of Birth
27 May 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
Mio in the Land of Faraway
(1987)
Filmography
6.4
Mio in the Land of Faraway
Mio min Mio
Adventure, Fantasy, Family, Drama, Crime
1987, Sweden / USSR / Norway
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