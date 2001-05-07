Margaretha Krook

Menu
Date of Birth
15 October 1925
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
7 May 2001
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Voice actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Persona 7.9
Persona (1966)
The Adventures of Picasso 7.6
The Adventures of Picasso (1978)
Miss Julie 7.2
Miss Julie (1951)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Karlsson pa taket 6
Karlsson pa taket Karlsson pa taket
Animation, Family 2002, Sweden / Norway
The Adventures of Picasso 7.6
The Adventures of Picasso The Adventures of Picasso
Comedy 1978, Sweden
Persona 7.9
Persona Persona
Drama, Crime 1966, Sweden
Tickets
Miss Julie 7.2
Miss Julie Fröken Julie
Drama, Romantic 1951, Sweden
