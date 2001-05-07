Menu
Margaretha Krook
Margaretha Krook
Date of Birth
15 October 1925
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
7 May 2001
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Voice actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
Persona
(1966)
Tickets
7.6
The Adventures of Picasso
(1978)
7.2
Miss Julie
(1951)
Filmography
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6
Karlsson pa taket
Karlsson pa taket
Animation, Family
2002, Sweden / Norway
7.6
The Adventures of Picasso
The Adventures of Picasso
Comedy
1978, Sweden
7.9
Persona
Persona
Drama, Crime
1966, Sweden
Tickets
7.2
Miss Julie
Fröken Julie
Drama, Romantic
1951, Sweden
