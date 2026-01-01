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Kerolayn Perlman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kerolayn Perlman
Kerolayn Perlman
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.4
Love N' Dancing
(2009)
Filmography
5.4
Love N' Dancing
Love N' Dancing
Romantic, Drama
2009, USA
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