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Caroline Rhea
Caroline Rhea Caroline Rhea
Kinoafisha Persons Caroline Rhea

Caroline Rhea

Caroline Rhea

Date of Birth
13 April 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Phineas and Ferb 7.8
Phineas and Ferb (2007)
Baby Daddy 7.4
Baby Daddy (2012)
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension 7.4
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)

Filmography

Lopez vs Lopez 6.2
Lopez vs Lopez
Comedy, Family 2022, USA
Phineas and Ferb 7.1
Phineas and Ferb Phineas and Ferb
Comedy 2018, USA
Baby Daddy 7.4
Baby Daddy
Comedy, Family 2012, USA
2 Broke Girl$ 6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy 2011, USA
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension 7.4
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Action, Adventure, Animation 2011, USA / Taiwan / China
Love N' Dancing 5.4
Love N' Dancing Love N' Dancing
Romantic, Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Phineas and Ferb 7.8
Phineas and Ferb
Comedy, Children's 2007, USA
The Suite Life of Zack and Cody 6.4
The Suite Life of Zack and Cody
Comedy, Children's, Family 2005, USA
Show more
News about Caroline Rhea’s private life
Still from the series 'Phineas and Ferb'
Get Ready for Summer with Brothers Inventors: New Season of 'Phineas and Ferb' Trailer
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