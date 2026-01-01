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Caroline Rhea
Caroline Rhea
Kinoafisha
Persons
Caroline Rhea
Caroline Rhea
Caroline Rhea
Date of Birth
13 April 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Phineas and Ferb
(2007)
7.4
Baby Daddy
(2012)
7.4
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
(2011)
Filmography
6.2
Lopez vs Lopez
Comedy, Family
2022, USA
7.1
Phineas and Ferb
Phineas and Ferb
Comedy
2018, USA
7.4
Baby Daddy
Comedy, Family
2012, USA
6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy
2011, USA
7.4
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Action, Adventure, Animation
2011, USA / Taiwan / China
5.4
Love N' Dancing
Love N' Dancing
Romantic, Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Phineas and Ferb
Comedy, Children's
2007, USA
6.4
The Suite Life of Zack and Cody
Comedy, Children's, Family
2005, USA
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News about Caroline Rhea’s private life
Get Ready for Summer with Brothers Inventors: New Season of 'Phineas and Ferb' Trailer
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