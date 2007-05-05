Menu
Marián Zednikovič




Date of Birth
15 August 1951
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
5 May 2007
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.0
Volná noha
(1989)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
1989
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6
Volná noha
Volná noha
Comedy
1989, Czechoslovakia
