Marián Zednikovič

Date of Birth
15 August 1951
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
5 May 2007
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Volná noha
Volná noha (1989)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Volná noha 6
Volná noha
Comedy 1989, Czechoslovakia
