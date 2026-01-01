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Krzysztof Czeczot
Krzysztof Czeczot Krzysztof Czeczot
Kinoafisha Persons Krzysztof Czeczot

Krzysztof Czeczot

Krzysztof Czeczot

Date of Birth
25 July 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Dark House 7.4
The Dark House (2009)
The Perfect Afternoon 6.6
The Perfect Afternoon (2005)
Warsaw 44 6.6
Warsaw 44 (2014)

Filmography

All Inclusive 3.8
All Inclusive All Inclusive
2024, Poland
Slub doskonaly 2.9
Slub doskonaly Slub doskonaly
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Poland
Squared Love 4.9
Squared Love Milosc do kwadratu
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Poland
Never Gonna Snow Again 6.2
Never Gonna Snow Again Sniegu juz nigdy nie bedzie
Comedy, Drama 2020, Poland / Germany
Watch trailer
Mister T. 6.1
Mister T. Pan T.
Comedy, Drama 2019, Poland
Anatomia zla 5.9
Anatomia zla Anatomia zla
Action, Thriller 2015, Poland
Król zycia 5.4
Król zycia Król zycia
Drama, Comedy 2015, Poland
Summer Solstice 6.2
Summer Solstice Letnie przesilenie
Drama 2015, Poland / Germany
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