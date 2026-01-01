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About
Filmography
Krzysztof Czeczot
Krzysztof Czeczot
Kinoafisha
Persons
Krzysztof Czeczot
Krzysztof Czeczot
Krzysztof Czeczot
Date of Birth
25 July 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
The Dark House
(2009)
6.6
The Perfect Afternoon
(2005)
6.6
Warsaw 44
(2014)
Filmography
3.8
All Inclusive
All Inclusive
2024, Poland
2.9
Slub doskonaly
Slub doskonaly
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Poland
4.9
Squared Love
Milosc do kwadratu
Comedy, Romantic
2021, Poland
6.2
Never Gonna Snow Again
Sniegu juz nigdy nie bedzie
Comedy, Drama
2020, Poland / Germany
Watch trailer
6.1
Mister T.
Pan T.
Comedy, Drama
2019, Poland
5.9
Anatomia zla
Anatomia zla
Action, Thriller
2015, Poland
5.4
Król zycia
Król zycia
Drama, Comedy
2015, Poland
6.2
Summer Solstice
Letnie przesilenie
Drama
2015, Poland / Germany
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