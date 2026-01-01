Menu
Malgozhata Dobrovolska
Malgozhata Dobrovolska
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
The Perfect Afternoon
(2005)
Filmography
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.6
The Perfect Afternoon
Doskonałe popołudnie
Comedy, Drama
2005, Poland
