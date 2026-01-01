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Nino D'Angelo Nino D'Angelo
Kinoafisha Persons Nino D'Angelo

Nino D'Angelo

Nino D'Angelo

Date of Birth
21 June 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Tano da morire 6.6
Tano da morire (1997)
Una Notte 6.0
Una Notte (2007)
Incantato 5.8
Incantato (2003)

Filmography

Una Notte 6
Una Notte Una Notte
Drama 2007, Italy
Incantato 5.8
Incantato The heart is else where / Il Cuore Altrove
Romantic, Drama 2003, Italy
Tano da morire 6.6
Tano da morire Tano da morire
Musical, Drama 1997, Italy
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