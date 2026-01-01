Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nino D'Angelo
Nino D'Angelo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nino D'Angelo
Nino D'Angelo
Nino D'Angelo
Date of Birth
21 June 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.6
Tano da morire
(1997)
6.0
Una Notte
(2007)
5.8
Incantato
(2003)
Filmography
6
Una Notte
Una Notte
Drama
2007, Italy
5.8
Incantato
The heart is else where / Il Cuore Altrove
Romantic, Drama
2003, Italy
6.6
Tano da morire
Tano da morire
Musical, Drama
1997, Italy
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree