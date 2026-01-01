Menu
Malucha Pinto
Malucha Pinto
Malucha Pinto
Date of Birth
1 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.9
Fotógrafo, El
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2002
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
5.9
Fotógrafo, El
Fotógrafo, El
Drama
2002, Chile
