Malucha Pinto

Date of Birth
1 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Fotógrafo, El (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
5.9
Fotógrafo, El Fotógrafo, El
Drama 2002, Chile
