Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mauricio Pesutic
Mauricio Pesutic
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mauricio Pesutic
Mauricio Pesutic
Mauricio Pesutic
Date of Birth
3 May 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.9
Fotógrafo, El
(2002)
5.8
Baby Bandito
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2002
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
5.8
Baby Bandito
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2024, Chile
5.9
Fotógrafo, El
Fotógrafo, El
Drama
2002, Chile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree