Mauricio Pesutic
Date of Birth
3 May 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Baby Bandito 5.8
Baby Bandito
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2024, Chile
5.9
Fotógrafo, El Fotógrafo, El
Drama 2002, Chile
