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Oded Leopold Oded Leopold
Kinoafisha Persons Oded Leopold

Oded Leopold

Oded Leopold

Date of Birth
13 September 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Bubble 6.8
The Bubble (2006)
Juda 6.7
Juda (2017)
The Wedding Plan 6.5
The Wedding Plan (2016)

Filmography

Juda 6.7
Juda
Drama, Crime, Fantasy 2017, Israel
The Wedding Plan 6.5
The Wedding Plan Laavor et hakir
Romantic, Comedy 2016, Israel
Abulele 5.9
Abulele Abulele
Adventure, Family, Animation 2015, Israel
A.K.A Nadia 6.4
A.K.A Nadia A.K.A Nadia
Drama 2015, Israel
The Bubble 6.8
The Bubble The Bubble
Drama, Romantic 2006, Israel
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