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Filmography
Oded Leopold
Oded Leopold
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oded Leopold
Oded Leopold
Oded Leopold
Date of Birth
13 September 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.8
The Bubble
(2006)
6.7
Juda
(2017)
6.5
The Wedding Plan
(2016)
Filmography
6.7
Juda
Drama, Crime, Fantasy
2017, Israel
6.5
The Wedding Plan
Laavor et hakir
Romantic, Comedy
2016, Israel
5.9
Abulele
Abulele
Adventure, Family, Animation
2015, Israel
6.4
A.K.A Nadia
A.K.A Nadia
Drama
2015, Israel
6.8
The Bubble
The Bubble
Drama, Romantic
2006, Israel
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