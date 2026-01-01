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Noa Koler Noa Koler
Kinoafisha Persons Noa Koler

Noa Koler

Noa Koler

Date of Birth
24 June 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

7.7
Stockholm (2018)
Le'Heir et Ha'dov 7.7
Le'Heir et Ha'dov (2018)
Outdoors 6.9
Outdoors (2017)

Filmography

Possessions
Possessions
Thriller 2020, Israel/France
The Death of Cinema and My Father Too 6.6
The Death of Cinema and My Father Too The Death of Cinema and My Father Too
Comedy, Drama 2020, Israel / France
Le'Heir et Ha'dov 7.7
Le'Heir et Ha'dov Le'Heir et Ha'dov
Thriller 2018, Israel
7.7
Stockholm Stockholm
Comedy, Drama 2018, Israel
Outdoors 6.9
Outdoors Bayit Bagalil
Drama 2017, Israel
The Wedding Plan 6.5
The Wedding Plan Laavor et hakir
Romantic, Comedy 2016, Israel
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