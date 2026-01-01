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Filmography
Noa Koler
Noa Koler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noa Koler
Noa Koler
Noa Koler
Date of Birth
24 June 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.7
Stockholm
(2018)
7.7
Le'Heir et Ha'dov
(2018)
6.9
Outdoors
(2017)
Filmography
Possessions
Thriller
2020, Israel/France
6.6
The Death of Cinema and My Father Too
The Death of Cinema and My Father Too
Comedy, Drama
2020, Israel / France
7.7
Le'Heir et Ha'dov
Le'Heir et Ha'dov
Thriller
2018, Israel
7.7
Stockholm
Stockholm
Comedy, Drama
2018, Israel
6.9
Outdoors
Bayit Bagalil
Drama
2017, Israel
6.5
The Wedding Plan
Laavor et hakir
Romantic, Comedy
2016, Israel
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