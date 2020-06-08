Marion Hänsel

Menu
Date of Birth
12 February 1949
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
8 June 2020

Popular Films

Sounds of Sand 7.2
Sounds of Sand (2006)
Gilles' Wife 6.7
Gilles' Wife (2004)
25 Degrees in Winter 6.4
25 Degrees in Winter (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Black Ocean 5.4
Black Ocean Noir ocean
Drama 2010, Germany / France / Belgium
Sounds of Sand 7.3
Sounds of Sand Si le vent soulève les sables
Drama 2006, France / Belgium
Hell 6.2
Hell Enfer, L`
Drama 2005, France / Italy / Belgium / Japan
25 Degrees in Winter 6.4
25 Degrees in Winter 25 degres en hiver
Drama, Romantic 2004, Belgium
Gilles' Wife 6.7
Gilles' Wife La Femme de Gilles
Drama 2004, Belgium / France / Luxembourg / Italy / Switzerland
