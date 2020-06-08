Menu
Marion Hänsel
Date of Birth
12 February 1949
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
8 June 2020
Popular Films
7.2
Sounds of Sand
(2006)
6.7
Gilles' Wife
(2004)
6.4
25 Degrees in Winter
(2004)
Filmography
3
5.4
Black Ocean
Noir ocean
Drama
2010, Germany / France / Belgium
7.3
Sounds of Sand
Si le vent soulève les sables
Drama
2006, France / Belgium
6.2
Hell
Enfer, L`
Drama
2005, France / Italy / Belgium / Japan
6.4
25 Degrees in Winter
25 degres en hiver
Drama, Romantic
2004, Belgium
6.7
Gilles' Wife
La Femme de Gilles
Drama
2004, Belgium / France / Luxembourg / Italy / Switzerland
